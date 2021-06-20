China Tourism and Culture Week 2021 to be celebrated in June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan will launch a series of online activities to celebrate "2021 China Tourism and Culture Week" in mid-June.

The theme of the event is to promote the image of "Beautiful China", and tell the story of China by focusing on three major sections, which are "Beautiful Countryside and Intangible Heritage Protection", "Ice and Snow Tourism" and "food Culture" , said a press release issued here on Sunday.

It also aims to promote the Beijing Winter Olympics, and showcases the charm of Chinese Culture and Tourism.

In the following weeks, China Cultural Center in Pakistan will share a variety of interesting virtual and online activities through short videos, trailers and posters covering performance, culture, cultural heritage, cuisine, beautiful landscapes and more.

Focusing on key projects of "Belt and Road" international cooperation in cultural and tourism industries, 6 distinctive tourism performing arts projects are selected and reproduced into short videos.

With the assistance of a H5 publicity program for mass communication, the broadcasting of the videos will mainly use the official website of cultural and tourist institutions abroad, and the local social media platforms designated for overseas promotion of these products during China Tourism and Culture weeks around the world.

Arts, Culture and Nature includes the best of art shows for tourism of China.

Some major cultural activities and project and activities of 2021 China Tourism and Culture Week include Creativeness of Craftsmanship, Yunnan Pottery, Beautiful China.

