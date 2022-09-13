China transports 200 tons of onions to aid flood-hit area in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region's government has transported 200 tons of onions through the Khunjerab Pass to help people in the flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

Turk loads of onions donated by the Government of Xinjiang on their way to Pakistan for the flood-affected areas. Thank you China; Thank you Xinjiang, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said in a tweet.

Chinese Embassy in Pakistan also said that 200 tons of onions provided by China to aid Pakistan's flood-affected areas have been transported to Pakistan through Khunjerab Pass. Hope this batch of supplies can help people in the affected areas to defeat the floods and resume normal life as soon as possible.

Recently, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui during a virtual meeting with Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Akhtar Nawaz had announced to provide onions to ensure food supplies to the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

As per official sources, at the end of August, the first 3,000 tents of a total of 25,000 were flown from Sichuan Province to Pakistan by Chinese military airplanes and put into use.

Last week, China's Xinjiang's government donated a batch of relief supplies worth RMB one million to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for tackling the flood.

The relief supplies included quilt with cotton wadding, cotton-padded clothes, tents and others. All the relief supplies were handed over to GB authorities at a ceremony held at the Khunjerab Pass.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their separate messages had already expressed profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people for the relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.