UrduPoint.com

China Transports 200 Tons Of Onions To Aid Flood-hit Area In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 10:40 AM

China transports 200 tons of onions to aid flood-hit area in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region's government has transported 200 tons of onions through the Khunjerab Pass to help people in the flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

Turk loads of onions donated by the Government of Xinjiang on their way to Pakistan for the flood-affected areas. Thank you China; Thank you Xinjiang, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said in a tweet.

Chinese Embassy in Pakistan also said that 200 tons of onions provided by China to aid Pakistan's flood-affected areas have been transported to Pakistan through Khunjerab Pass. Hope this batch of supplies can help people in the affected areas to defeat the floods and resume normal life as soon as possible.

Recently, Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui during a virtual meeting with Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Akhtar Nawaz had announced to provide onions to ensure food supplies to the flood-hit people in Pakistan.

As per official sources, at the end of August, the first 3,000 tents of a total of 25,000 were flown from Sichuan Province to Pakistan by Chinese military airplanes and put into use.

Last week, China's Xinjiang's government donated a batch of relief supplies worth RMB one million to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for tackling the flood.

The relief supplies included quilt with cotton wadding, cotton-padded clothes, tents and others. All the relief supplies were handed over to GB authorities at a ceremony held at the Khunjerab Pass.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their separate messages had already expressed profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people for the relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Flood China August Cotton All From Government Loads Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

1 hour ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

10 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

10 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

11 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.