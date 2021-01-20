UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Triumphant One Year After Wuhan Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

China triumphant one year after Wuhan lockdown

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :"People Supremacy, Life Supremacy" reads the sign at a Wuhan exhibition, where visitors are greeted by a paean to China's triumph over the pandemic and the agility of its communist leadership in a crisis.

Saturday marks one year since the start of a 76-day lockdown of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected before sweeping across the world and killing more than two million people.

With China's official death toll from the virus under 5,000, Beijing is on a prolonged victory lap to promote its narrative of how it contained Covid-19, engineered vaccines and rebooted its economy.

China this week reported 2.3 percent GDP growth in 2020 - the slowest in decades but still the only major economy to post positive figures during the pandemic.

As the official data was released, state media trumpeted the "resilience and vitality" of China's economy.

In Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, scenes of relaxation, travel freedoms and safety this week contrast with the rolling lockdowns, surging death rates and overwhelmed health services in many other parts of the world.

Wuhan's wet markets throng with shoppers, elderly dancers rehearse in the parks, and bars sell "Wuhan Stay Strong" craft beer.

At the Wuhan exhibition hall, China's virus story gets an extravagant retelling.

Visitors are transported back to early last year, when tributes flowed to the medics, army and authorities who were battling the virus at its ground zero.

Rooms are bedecked in communist flags and party messages as videos celebrate health workers and the makeshift hospitals erected in record time.

President Xi Jinping presides benevolently over the hall from life-sized photos, unmistakably the marshall of the virus response.

Many in Wuhan stick closely to the official story, especially with a team of experts from the World Health Organization poised to begin fieldwork to establish the virus' origins.

"Wuhan had a tough year in 2020," Wang Chen, a 20-year-old resident, told AFP outside the exhibition, adding that China "handled the crisis very well." Stung by international criticism of cover-ups and bungling in the early weeks of the outbreak, China for months blocked the WHO team from visiting.

Beijing is embracing their much-delayed trip as a chance to embellish its storyline.

"It's time to prove Wuhan's innocence," Wang said, in echoes of official narratives that have sought to lay the blame for the virus in other countries.

Related Topics

World Army China Wuhan Beijing 2020 Market Post Media From Million Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

10 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

10 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

10 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

10 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.