China, UAE To Hold 1st Joint Air Drill In Xinjiang

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China, UAE to hold 1st joint air drill in Xinjiang

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :China and the UAE will conduct their first joint military drill next month, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The Falcon Shield-2023 joint training exercise will be held in the country's northwestern Xinjiang province, a ministry statement said.

"This is the first joint training between both air forces, aiming to deepen pragmatic exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and enhance mutual understanding and trust," it added.

