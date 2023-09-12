Open Menu

China Unveils 2023 List Of Top 500 Private Enterprises

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China unveils 2023 list of top 500 private enterprises

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce on Tuesday released the 2023 list of China's top 500 private enterprises, with JD.com, Alibaba and Hengli Group securing the top three spots, respectively.

According to a research and analysis report released alongside the list, the entry threshold in terms of revenue in 2022 for the top 500 private enterprises stood at 27.578 billion Yuan (about 3.83 billion U.S. Dollars), marking an increase of 1.211 billion yuan from the previous year. Notably, among these enterprises, 95 companies each achieved an annual revenue exceeding 100 billion yuan in 2022.

This is the 25th survey into China's major private enterprises conducted by the federation. A total of 8,961 companies, each with an annual revenue of over 500 million yuan, participated in the survey.

Related Topics

China Commerce From Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea agains ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea against trial in Attock jail

19 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri La ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 04 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

26 minutes ago
 Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

Borouge solutions supports energy sector in Rwanda

2 hours ago
 CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements ..

CJP Bandial highlights SC challenges, achievements in farewell address

2 hours ago
 Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket ha ..

Centuries by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav take the g ..

2 hours ago
 Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

Pak-US poised to elevate economic cooperation

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#0 ..

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

11 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Libya’s Dbeibeh and Haftar over f ..

11 hours ago
 UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, inves ..

UAE and Philippines explore enhancing trade, investments opportunities

12 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek ..

UAE President offers condolences by phone to Greek Prime Minister over flood vic ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous