UrduPoint.com

China Unveils 5-year Plan For Agricultural Green Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

China unveils 5-year plan for agricultural green development

BEIJING, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Chinese government on Wednesday unveiled a plan for the green development of the country's agricultural sector over the next five years.

The plan, jointly issued by six departments including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, identified resource protection, pollution control, restoration of agricultural ecology and the development of a low-carbon agricultural industrial chain as the key tasks for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The plan set quantitative objectives for the agriculture sector to be achieved by 2025, which include attaining an overall pass rate of over 98 percent in routine quality and safety tests of agricultural products.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 ser ..

Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 series announced in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

40 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

48 minutes ago
 European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developmen ..

European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments in Afghanistan With Putin

35 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies ..

Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies Minister - Kremlin

35 minutes ago
 Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.