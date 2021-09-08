China unveils 5-year plan for agricultural green development

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Chinese government on Wednesday unveiled a plan for the green development of the country's agricultural sector over the next five years.

The plan, jointly issued by six departments including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, identified resource protection, pollution control, restoration of agricultural ecology and the development of a low-carbon agricultural industrial chain as the key tasks for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The plan set quantitative objectives for the agriculture sector to be achieved by 2025, which include attaining an overall pass rate of over 98 percent in routine quality and safety tests of agricultural products.