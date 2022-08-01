China unveils plan to push green growth in industrial sector

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :China on Monday unveiled a plan to promote green growth in the industrial sector in a bid to help the country meet its carbon peak goal.

By 2025, the energy consumption per unit added value of industrial enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.96 million U.S. Dollars) will decrease by 13.5 percent compared with 2020, according to a plan released by the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Efforts will be made to promote the optimization and upgrading of industrial structures, curb the blind development of low-level projects with high energy consumption and high emissions, and develop green and low-carbon industries, the plan noted.

By 2030, the proportion of vehicles powered by new energy and clean energy will reach about 40 percent of total new vehicles, and the carbon dioxide emission intensity of passenger cars and commercial vehicles will decrease by 25 percent and 20 percent respectively compared with 2020, according to the plan.

The plan said digital technologies will be further leveraged to empower the green and low-carbon transformation of the industrial sector, with a faster pace in the application and promotion of digital low-carbon solutions.