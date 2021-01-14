China unveils prototype superfast maglev train

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A prototype train using high-temperature superconducting (HTS) maglev technology was rolled out on Thursday in southwest China's city of Chengdu.

The domestically developed maglev train boasts a designed speed of 620 kph, according to Southwest Jiaotong University, one of the train's designers. A 165-meter line to test the new technology was launched on the same day.