UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges Australia To Treat Chinese Companies Fairly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

China urges Australia to treat Chinese companies fairly

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :China urges Australia to treat Chinese enterprises fairly and stop interfering with the investment and trade cooperation between the two countries, the country's top economic planner said Tuesday.

The Australian side has unreasonably restricted and suppressed projects and existing achievements of bilateral investment and trade cooperation, damaging mutual trust between the two countries and seriously affecting the confidence of enterprises, said Jin Xiandong, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Jin made the remarks in response to a previous NDRC decision to indefinitely suspend all activities under the framework of the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

"China has to make a necessary and legitimate response, and Australia must bear full responsibility for this," said Jin.

He urged the Australian side to cease its interference and take actions to promote the healthy development of China-Australia relations.

Related Topics

Australia China All Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC invests $318 million to connect smart wells ..

51 minutes ago

MD&amp;CEO of DEWA receives delegation from Siemen ..

51 minutes ago

ADJA concludes first session of foundation program ..

51 minutes ago

Medicago, GSK report positive Covid vaccine trial

51 minutes ago

National Netball C'ship rescheduled, to be held in ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.