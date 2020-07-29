UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges India To Correct Wrongdoings Of Banning Chinese Apps

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

China urges India to correct wrongdoings of banning Chinese apps

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) ::The Chinese Embassy in India has urged the Indian government to correct wrongdoings of banning apps with Chinese background.

In response to media query on the restriction on WeChat of sending and receiving messages in India, Ji Rong, counselor and spokesperson of the embassy, said the Chinese side has lodged solemn representation to the Indian side and asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN) here on Wednesday.

"On June 29, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese background including WeChat, which severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," Ji said.

"I want to reiterate that the Chinese government consistently asks Chinese enterprises to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when conducting external cooperation," Ji said.

The spokesperson noted that the Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles.

"Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial," she said.

"Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side." "China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," Ji added.

Related Topics

India Mobile China June Market Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 July 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

9 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

13 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.