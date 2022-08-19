China urges India to normalize relations for stable development

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) ::Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin on Friday urged the India to normalize relations and consensus development between the leadership of two countries for a stable and healthy development.

Both the countries have the wisdom and ability to understand each other better, he said during his regular briefing when asked to comment on Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar remarks on India and China relations.

Chinese leaders once said, "No Asian century would come without the development of China and India, and the genuine Asian-Pacific century or Asian century would come only after the development of China, India and other neighboring countries," he added.

China and India were two ancient civilizations, he said that the two emerging economies and two big neighbours, had far more common interests than differences, he added.

Responding to a question about talk on the remaining friction points to complete the disengagement at the China-India border, he stressed that China India maintained smooth communication over the border issues, and added, The dialogue is effective.

In his reaction to Jaishankar remarks on Quad, he said that China position on Quad was consistent and clear.

"I would like to stress that in a world of peace, cooperation and openness, it will be no support if one seeks to create small cliques, because it is against the trend of the times," he added.