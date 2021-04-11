UrduPoint.com
China Urges Japan To Thoroughly Assess Radioactive Water Disposal Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

China urges Japan to thoroughly assess radioactive water disposal plan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :China on Friday expressed hope that the Japanese government will conduct a thorough assessment of the possible impact of the disposal plan for tritium-contaminated waste-water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

"The radioactive leak caused by the meltdown of the Fukushima nuclear power plant has had a profound impact on the marine environment, food safety and human health," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing.

"We hope the Japanese government will act with a high sense of responsibility toward its own people, neighboring countries and the international community, conduct a thorough assessment of the possible impact of the disposal plan for tritium-contaminated waste-water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, disclose relevant information in a voluntary, timely, strict, accurate, open and transparent manner, and make prudent decisions after full consultation with neighboring countries," Zhao said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that his government will soon decide whether to discharge treated radioactive water building up at the disaster-stricken nuclear complex in Fukushima Prefecture into the sea despite strong opposition from the fisheries sector.

