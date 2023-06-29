China urges more just, reasonable regional immigration governance

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong on Wednesday urged those in attendance at the ASEAN Plus Three High-Level Forum on Migration Policies to work for more just and reasonable regional immigration governance, and to adopt more inclusive and universally beneficial immigration management policies.

Wang made the remarks at the forum's opening ceremony.

He said that China is ready to work with all parties to jointly promote regional migration governance in a more just and reasonable direction, and to make new contributions to the economic and social development of the region.

It is important that all parties adhere to extensive consultations and joint contributions, practice genuine multilateralism, and jointly implement the Global Compact for Migration, Wang said.

It is also important that all parties promote the formation of a new pattern of migration governance, featuring coordination between governments and international organizations, and with the participation of all stakeholders, he added.

It is also necessary to adhere to openness and inclusiveness, with the goal of promoting regional economic integration, and to introduce more inclusive immigration management policies to serve the efficient connectivity of the region, he said.

Wang noted that all parties should adhere to new concepts of security, ensure high-quality development with a high level of security, and uphold common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

"We should put people first, promote exchanges and mutual learning among migrants, and promote harmonious coexistence among different civilizations," he said.