China Urges The Philippines To Honor Commitment, Cease Provocation

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

China urges the Philippines to honor commitment, cease provocation

BEIJING, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its national sovereignty while urging the Philippines to honor its commitment and cease any provocative activities, a defense ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a query on the reactions of the Philippines and the United States to China's maneuvers in dealing with Philippine supply boats on a resupply mission in waters off Ren'ai Jiao.

Wu said that China has sovereignty over Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, a fact that is backed by sufficient historical and legal evidence.

The Philippines has violated its relevant commitment by attempting to send supplies to a military vessel illegally "grounded" at Ren'ai Jiao, the spokesperson said, denouncing the move as one that has infringed on China's sovereignty and breached the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

China Coast Guard vessels intercepted the Philippine boats in accordance with the law, and warned them off through appropriate law enforcement measures. Their maneuvers were legitimate, lawful, professional and standard, Wu said. He also expressed resolute opposition to the United States' groundless remarks on China's legitimate law enforcement actions.

He urged the United States to immediately cease sowing discord among countries in the region. He also urged the United States to respect China's territorial sovereignty over the South China Sea, its maritime rights and interests, and efforts made by countries in the region to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The Chinese military will resolutely perform its duty to uphold China's national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Wu added.

