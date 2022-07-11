UrduPoint.com

China Urges To Uphold Vision Of Peace, Development, Independence, Inclusiveness

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 07:50 PM

China urges to uphold vision of peace, development, independence, inclusiveness

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Monday that China chooses to join hands with ASEAN members and other regional countries to adhere to the vision of peace, development, independence and inclusiveness.

While delivering a speech at the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Secretariat, Wang said Asia is standing at a new historical starting point and facing unprecedented development opportunities.

In the meantime, Wang said, the world today is not peaceful and there are two completely different trends concerning the future of Asia, and hence all countries in the region should make choice on openness or isolation, cooperation or confrontation, solidarity or division, progress or regression.

China chooses to join hands with ASEAN members and other regional countries to firmly uphold open regionalism and, by drawing experience and wisdom from Asian civilizations and practices, constantly add new dimensions to open regionalism, Wang said.

Wang made four points regarding open regionalism.

First, always upholding the concept of peaceful coexistence. It should never allow any attempt to extend geopolitical conflicts or bloc confrontation to Asia, nor wish to see any sanction, blockade or humanitarian crisis here.

It is necessary to unequivocally champion the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and stay committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, take seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and resolve differences and disputes in a peaceful way through dialogue and consultation.

