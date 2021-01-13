China urges U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop all official exchanges and military ties with Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when responding to a reporter's question that the U.S. State Department has confirmed the cancellation of a planned visit to Taiwan by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft.

Zhao told a press briefing that he and his colleagues have repeatedly stated China's solemn position in recent days on the planned visit to Taiwan by Craft.

"I'd like to stress again that China is firmly opposed to any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan. This position is consistent and clear," he said.

China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop all official exchanges and military ties with Taiwan, and not to go further down this wrong and dangerous path, Zhao said.

"China will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests," said the spokesperson.