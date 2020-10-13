UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Urges U.S. To Stop Planned Arms Sales To Taiwan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

China urges U.S. to stop planned arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :China on Tuesday urged the United States to immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contact with the island.

The U.S. arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S.

Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, severely interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.

"China firmly opposes this," said the spokesperson.

China urges the United States to fully recognize the highly detrimental nature of the planned arms sales, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan, and cease military contact with Taiwan, said Zhao.

China will make necessary responses in light of the developing situation, he said.

Related Topics

China United States August

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

11 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

14 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

14 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

17 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.