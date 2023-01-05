UrduPoint.com

China Urges WHO To Take 'just Position' On Covid After Data Criticism

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China urges WHO to take 'just position' on Covid after data criticism

Beijing, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :China called on the World Health Organization Thursday to take a "just" position on Covid-19, after the body criticised Beijing's "very narrow" definition of virus deaths.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan had told reporters Wednesday that official statistics were not showing the true impact of the outbreak in China, where cases have surged in the wake of Beijing's decision last month to suddenly lift years of stringent virus controls.

Beijing hit back Thursday, insisting China "maintained close cooperation with the WHO" and that it had "always shared relevant information and data with the international community, with an open and transparent attitude".

"We... hope the WHO secretariat will uphold a scientific, objective and just position, and make efforts to play a positive role for the world's response to the pandemic challenge," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press briefing.

"According to an incomplete tally, there have been over 60 technical exchanges between the two sides since Covid-19 was first reported, on topics including Covid-19 prevention and control, treatment, vaccine R&D, and virus origin tracing," she added.

China has only recorded 23 Covid deaths since December and has dramatically narrowed the criteria for classifying fatalities -- meaning Beijing's statistics on the unprecedented wave are now widely seen as not reflecting reality.

Over a dozen countries have imposed mandatory Covid tests for visitors from China -- a move Beijing has decried as "unacceptable".

Related Topics

World China Mao Beijing December From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

1 minute ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail till Jan 31

27 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

55 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first o ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as P ..

Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

Pak Vs NZ: Tickets for ODI matches go on sale

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.