China, US Commit To Implement Trade Deal Despite Virus Row: Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

China, US commit to implement trade deal despite virus row: official

Beijing, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Chinese and US trade representatives agreed Friday to "create favourable conditions" for the phase one trade deal signed in January, Beijing officials said, despite recent tensions over the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice Premier Liu He, who had led Beijing's negotiations, held a call in the morning with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to a notice from the Ministry of Commerce.

"Both sides said they should strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation, strive to create a favourable atmosphere and conditions for the implementation of the phase one US-China economic and trade agreement, promoting positive results," the notice said.

The countries have also agreed to maintain communication and coordination.

The exchange comes after both nations traded barbs over the deadly virus.

