China, US Defence Ministers Hold Talks In Singapore

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The US and Chinese defence ministers held their first face-to-face talks in Singapore Friday The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated due to myriad issues in recent years.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, which is attended by defence ministers and senior officials from around the world.

Austin is the latest senior US official to visit Asia as Washington seeks to shift its foreign policy focus back to the region from the Ukraine war.

A Pentagon spokesman confirmed the talks were underway in Singapore, and Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said it was the pair's first meeting since Austin took office. They previously held talks on the phone in April.

