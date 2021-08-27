China, U.S. economic, trade teams maintaining normal communication

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Economic and trade teams from China and the United States have maintained normal communication, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday.

In the first seven months of the year, bilateral goods trade volume surged 40 percent year on year, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

During the period, China's imports from the United States jumped by 50.

4 percent from a year ago, while exports expanded 36.9 percent year on year, Gao said.

That fully shows the economies of the two countries are highly complementary, Gao said, adding that bilateral trade cooperation is in line with the interests of the two countries and two peoples.

China has always maintained that the imposition of extra tariffs by the United States is not good for China, the United States as well as global economic recovery, Gao said.