China, Uzbekistan to hold 6th meeting of intergovernmental cooperation committee

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday announced that, as agreed by China and Uzbekistan, the sixth meeting of the China-Uzbekistan intergovernmental cooperation committee will be held via video link on Thursday.

Wang said the meeting will be co-chaired by Guo Shengkun, who is the committee's Chinese chairman, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, who is the Uzbek chairman of the committee.