China 'very concerned' for safety of its citizens in Myanmar

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Beijing said it was "very concerned" for the safety of its citizens in Myanmar on Monday, after several Chinese factories were attacked amid a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Yangon.

China "is very concerned about the impact on the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel", said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, urging Myanmar to take actions to "resolutely avoid a recurrence of such incidents".