China virus cases exceed 17,000 nationwide: govt

Beijing, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The number of total infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 17,200 nationwide with 2,829 new cases confirmed, the National Health Commission saidon Monday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 57 new deaths from the virus -- all in hardest-hit Hubei province except one, bringing the national toll to 361.