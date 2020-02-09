China virus cases exceed 37,000 nationwide: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 37,198 nationwide with more than 2,600 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 89 new deaths from the virus -- with 81 in hardest-hit Hubei province, and the rest in other regions -- bringing the national toll to 811.