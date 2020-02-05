UrduPoint.com
China Virus Cases Nationwide Exceed 24,300: Govt

Muhammad Irfan Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

China virus cases nationwide exceed 24,300: govt

Beijing, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 24,324 nationwide with 3,887 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 65 new deaths from the virus -- all in hardest-hit Hubei province, bringing the national toll to 490.

