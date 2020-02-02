China Virus Death Toll Rises To 304 With 45 New Fatalities: Govt
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 09:30 AM
Beijing, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 304, as authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province on Sunday reported 45 new fatalities.
In its daily update, figures from the provincial health commission also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections in Hubei, with 1,921 new cases.