China virus deaths hit 170 nationwide, more than 1,700 new cases

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The nationwide death toll from China's viral epidemic has risen to 170, the government said on Thursday, with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed.

Thirty-seven of the 38 new deaths came in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear. Another death occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, the central government said.