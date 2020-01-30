China Virus Deaths Hit 170 Nationwide, More Than 1,700 New Cases
Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The nationwide death toll from China's viral epidemic has risen to 170, the government said on Thursday, with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed.
Thirty-seven of the 38 new deaths came in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear. Another death occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, the central government said.