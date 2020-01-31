UrduPoint.com
China Virus Deaths Hit 213, Nearly 2,000 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:20 AM

China virus deaths hit 213, nearly 2,000 new cases

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The nationwide death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak has risen to 213, with nearly 2,000 new cases confirmed, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

In its daily update, the commission said 43 new deaths had occurred as a result of the virus, all but one of them in hardest-hit Hubei province where the virus first emerged.

