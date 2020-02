(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 902 nationwide on Monday after hard-hit Hubei province reported 91 new fatalities.

In its daily update, Hubei's health commission also confirmed another 2,618 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December.