Open Menu

China Vows 'forceful' Response Over Taiwan VP's US Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China vows 'forceful' response over Taiwan VP's US visit

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :China on Sunday vowed "resolute and forceful measures" over a weekend trip by Taiwan Vice President William Lai to the United States.

Lai -- the front runner in Taiwan's presidential elections next year -- is officially making only transit stops in the United States en route to and from Paraguay, where he will attend the inauguration of president-elect Santiago Pena.

Taiwan is claimed by China, which has vowed to take the democratic island one day -- by force, if necessary -- and ramped up political and military pressure against it.

"China is closely following the development of the situation and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," an unnamed spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in a statement published online.

Lai has been far more outspoken about independence than Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, to whom Beijing is already hostile as she refuses to accept its view that Taiwan is a part of China.

The Harvard-educated doctor turned politician has previously described himself as a "pragmatic Taiwan independence worker", and reiterated this week when speaking with a local television channel that Taiwan was "not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC)".

"The Republic of China and PRC are not subordinate to each other," he said, using Taiwan's official name.

On landing in New York on Sunday, Lai said on Twitter, now rebranded as X: "Happy to arrive at the Big Apple, icon of liberty, democracy and opportunities," adding that he was greeted at the airport by representatives of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the United States's de facto embassy for the island.

"Looking forward to seeing friends and attending transit programs in New York," he wrote.

He was greeted at his hotel by a crowd of supporters waving US and Taiwan flags, according to a video posted by Taiwan's Presidential Office.

There were also people waving a green-and-white flag, commonly used by supporters of the island's independence.

Lai is expected to continue to Paraguay, then stop in San Francisco on his way back.

He indicated in a tweet Sunday he would meet AIT chair Laura Rosenberger during his San Francisco stopover next week.

- Airspace incursions - In the week leading up to Lai's departure, incursions by the Chinese military around Taiwan's waters and airspace -- which have been happening near-daily in the past year -- were larger than usual.

On Wednesday, the defence ministry said 33 Chinese warplanes and six vessels had been detected around the island in a 24-hour window.

"China is firmly opposed to any form of official exchanges between the US and Taiwan, is resolutely opposed to separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence' entering the US under any name and for any reason, and firmly opposed to any form of official contact between the US government and the Taiwanese side," China's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction with and strongly condemns the US insistence on arranging William Lai's 'transit' to the US," the spokesperson added, labelling Lai a "downright troublemaker".

Related Topics

China Democracy Twitter Hotel Doctor San Francisco Resolute Lai Santiago Beijing Independence New York Paraguay United States Sunday Apple TV From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

12 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

14 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

17 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

17 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

17 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

18 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

18 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

18 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

18 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous