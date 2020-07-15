China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday said it would retaliate after US President Donald Trump signed into law an act allowing sanctions on banks over Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act "maliciously slanders" national security legislation imposed by Beijing on the city, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities," the ministry said.

