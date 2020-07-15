UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Vows Retaliation Against US Over Hong Kong Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday said it would retaliate after US President Donald Trump signed into law an act allowing sanctions on banks over Beijing's clampdown on Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act "maliciously slanders" national security legislation imposed by Beijing on the city, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China will make necessary responses to protect its legitimate interests, and impose sanctions on relevant US personnel and entities," the ministry said.

tjx/bar/jah

Related Topics

China Trump Beijing Hong Kong

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

7 hours ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

9 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

10 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

10 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

11 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.