China Vows Solid Measures To Ensure Employment Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :China will continue to implement solid measures this year to "go all out to maintain overall stability in employment," a senior official said on Thursday.

China's overall employment situation will stay stable in 2023 as the economy continues to recover with sound fundamentals unchanged, Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping told a press conference.

China maintained employment stability last year against the backdrop of an economic slowdown, epidemic resurgence and a complex and fluid external environment, with 12.06 million jobs created in urban regions, Wang said.

Wang attributed these achievements to effective employment-first measures, including helping businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening training and services for job seekers.

