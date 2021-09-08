China vows to advance peace, development for humanity

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :China will resolutely safeguard the core role of the United Nations (UN) in international affairs, strive to build a community with a shared future for humanity, join hands with all progressive forces in the world, and work tirelessly to advance the noble cause of peace and development for humanity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks when attending a seminar to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the UN via video link.

At its 26th Session in 1971, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority, restoring all the lawful rights to the PRC in the UN.

Over the past 50 years, China, with concrete actions, has lived up to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and has become an important builder of world peace, the biggest contributor to global development, and a firm defender of international order, Wang said.

Noting that the world is at a new historical crossroads, he said that the international community needs to join hands to meet the challenges and promote common development more than ever before.

Wang stressed upholding multilateralism and safeguarding world peace and stability, adding that countries must oppose using multilateralism as a pretext to impose rules by a few countries on the whole international community.

Wang called on all countries to strengthen cooperation in fighting the pandemic, jointly build a line of defense for life and health, and strive for the fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world. Honoring the spirit of science, China will continue to work with all sides in active global origins tracing.

Referring to putting development first to promote common prosperity across the globe, he said that countries should provide support to developing countries in terms of financing, technology and capacity building, and foster global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced.

Countries should adhere to openness and inclusiveness to develop an open world economy. In order to achieve this, all parties need to safeguard the multilateral trading system with the WTO as its cornerstone and ensure the stable and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains.

Wang also called for improving climate governance to build a clean and beautiful world and enhancing exchanges and mutual learning to promote the progress of human civilization.