UrduPoint.com

China Vows To Advance Peace, Development For Humanity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

China vows to advance peace, development for humanity

BEIJING, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :China will resolutely safeguard the core role of the United Nations (UN) in international affairs, strive to build a community with a shared future for humanity, join hands with all progressive forces in the world, and work tirelessly to advance the noble cause of peace and development for humanity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks when attending a seminar to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the UN via video link.

At its 26th Session in 1971, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority, restoring all the lawful rights to the PRC in the UN.

Over the past 50 years, China, with concrete actions, has lived up to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and has become an important builder of world peace, the biggest contributor to global development, and a firm defender of international order, Wang said.

Noting that the world is at a new historical crossroads, he said that the international community needs to join hands to meet the challenges and promote common development more than ever before.

Wang stressed upholding multilateralism and safeguarding world peace and stability, adding that countries must oppose using multilateralism as a pretext to impose rules by a few countries on the whole international community.

Wang called on all countries to strengthen cooperation in fighting the pandemic, jointly build a line of defense for life and health, and strive for the fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world. Honoring the spirit of science, China will continue to work with all sides in active global origins tracing.

Referring to putting development first to promote common prosperity across the globe, he said that countries should provide support to developing countries in terms of financing, technology and capacity building, and foster global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced.

Countries should adhere to openness and inclusiveness to develop an open world economy. In order to achieve this, all parties need to safeguard the multilateral trading system with the WTO as its cornerstone and ensure the stable and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains.

Wang also called for improving climate governance to build a clean and beautiful world and enhancing exchanges and mutual learning to promote the progress of human civilization.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World Technology United Nations China Progress All

Recent Stories

Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 ser ..

Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 series announced in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

47 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

55 minutes ago
 European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developmen ..

European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments in Afghanistan With Putin

42 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies ..

Putin Offers Condolences Over Death of Emergencies Minister - Kremlin

42 minutes ago
 Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.