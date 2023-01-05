UrduPoint.com

China Vows To Leverage Traditional Medicine Strength In COVID-19 Treatment

January 05, 2023

China vows to leverage traditional medicine strength in COVID-19 treatment

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :China will further leverage the unique strength of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in COVID-19 treatment, said a new circular from the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

The circular, available online on Wednesday, called for TCM intervention at earlier stages in treating novel coronavirus infections and emphasized the integration of TCM and Western medicine in treating severe cases.

Medical institutions were urged to provide patients with TCM services at the earliest possible time to help prevent mild cases from worsening.

"After three years of COVID-19 response, we have formed a Chinese approach where both TCM and Western medicine are used and traditional Chinese and Western drugs administered," said Huang Luqi, deputy head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Huang noted the important role of TCM in the approach.

China is shifting the focus of its COVID-19 response from preventing infections to protecting people's health and preventing severe cases, noted Huang, adding that the unique strength of TCM should be further leveraged to protect the life and health of the people.

