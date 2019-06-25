UrduPoint.com
China Vows To Promote High-quality Economic Development To Benefit World

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

China vows to promote high-quality economic development to benefit world

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan on Tuesday met with foreign delegates attending the 17th High-Level Meeting Beijing, saying China will promote high-quality economic development to benefit the world.

Many countries and nations have experienced both hardships and splendor, and human civilization takes root in mutual exchanges and inheritances among different civilizations, Wang said.

"The dream for the Chinese nation, with its civilization spanning 5,000 years, is to realize the great rejuvenation and restore historical splendor," he said.

China's development is closely intertwined with that of the world, and the problems the world is faced with are associated with the uneven development in the course of globalization, Wang added.

"We will do our own business well, seek to address the problems of uneven development and underdevelopment and promote high-quality economic development to benefit the world," he said.

Hailing the remarkable achievements the People's Republic of China has scored over the past 70 years since its founding and the active role China has played in international affairs, the foreign delegates expressed the willingness to work with China in championing multilateralism to contribute to world peace and prosperity.

