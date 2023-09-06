Open Menu

China Warns Against 'new Cold War' As Big Powers Meet In SE Asia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Jakarta, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :China's premier said on Wednesday major powers must keep their differences under control and avoid "a new Cold War", in a thinly veiled reference to Washington, as top Asian and US officials gathered for talks in Indonesia.

Beijing has expressed concern about US-backed blocs forming on its doorstep, while facing disputes with other powers in the region over the South China Sea and other issues.

"Disagreements and disputes may arise between countries due to misperceptions, diverging interests or external interferences," Li Qiang said at the start of an ASEAN-plus-three meeting with Japan and South Korea in Jakarta.

"To keep differences under control, what is essential now is to oppose picking sides, to oppose bloc confrontation and to oppose a new Cold War.

" The 10-member Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) is holding separate summits with China, Japan, South Korea, the United States and Canada on Wednesday, providing an arena for big powers to lobby the bloc and their rivalries to play out.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is attending in place of President Joe Biden, while Li was taking part instead of President Xi Jinping.

His comments came after Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in June warned against establishing NATO-like alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, calling for "inclusive cooperation" instead of "small cliques" at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

