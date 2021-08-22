UrduPoint.com

China Warns Of Potential Floods In Major Rivers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

China warns of potential floods in major rivers

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Heavy rains are expected to hit China in the next three days, likely pushing water levels in some rivers above warning levels, the Ministry of Water Resources said Sunday.

From Saturday to Monday, downpours will hit the north and northwest parts of the country as well as the regions along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers, with torrential rains expected in parts of central China's Henan Province, the ministry said.

The heavy rains are likely to result in floods in the Yellow River, Huaihe River and Haihe River regions, the ministry said, calling for solid preparations for flood control.

Efforts should be made to ensure safety of the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Flood Water China Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

Dubai Municipality wins RoSPA Award from UK

37 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

1 hour ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

2 hours ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.