China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

Beijing, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :China said Tuesday that the United States would "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan during her Asia trip.

Pelosi was in Malaysia, the second stop in a tour that has sparked rage in Beijing after reports of a potential Taipei visit. China considers Taiwan its territory and has indicated through repeated warnings that it would view a Pelosi visit as a major provocation.

"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

American officials often make discreet visits to Taiwan to show support, but Pelosi would be a higher-profile visitor than any in recent history. Reports of her plans have sent US-China tensions soaring.

In a call with US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the United States against "playing with fire" on Taiwan.

And China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Hun, said Monday that such a visit would be "very much dangerous, very much provocative".

While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to a Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Pelosi was entitled to go where she pleased.

"The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan," he told reporters on Monday.

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday backed its ally China on the issue.

"Washington is bringing destabilisation to the world," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.