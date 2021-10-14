China welcome foreign astronauts to space station flights

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Astronauts from foreign countries will participate in joint flights on board China's space station after its construction is completed, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Thursday.

China welcomes foreign astronauts to its space station to carry out international cooperation, deputy director of the CMSA Lin Xiqiang told a press conference ahead of the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft launch, which is scheduled for 12:23 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Oct. 16 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft will take three astronauts -- Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu -- into space for the construction of China's space station.