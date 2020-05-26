UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Welcomes Release Of Taliban Prisoners, Reduction Of Violence In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

China welcomes release of Taliban prisoners, reduction of violence in Afghanistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :China on Tuesday welcomed the release of Taliban prisoners and reduction of fighting and violence in Afghanistan and said it was conducive to promoting intra-Afghan dialogue and realizing peace and stability.

"The Afghan people's aim for peace and cessation of violence are more than anything," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while commenting on release of Taliban prisoners by Afghan government.

He said the reduction in fighting and violence was also a shared aspiration of the regional countries and the international community.

Zhao Lijian said China welcomed and appreciated the release of Taliban prisoners and reduction of violence between the Afghan government and Taliban.

"It is conducive to promoting intra-Afghan dialogue and realizing peace and stability," he added.

The spokesperson reiterated that China stood ready to work with international community to offer support and assistance to peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Yesterday, Afghanistan National Security Council's spokesperson said the Afghan government had released 100 Taliban prisoners on May 25.

He also announced that the prisoners release would continue in batches of 100 daily until 2,000 prisoners were freed hoping it would eventually lead to a lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

A US-Taliban deal signed in February stipulated that the Afghan government would release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners while the Taliban would free about 1,000 Afghan security force personnel.

The prisoner swap is seen as a confidence-building move ahead of long-awaited peace talks between the government and Taliban.

According to the sources, the three-day ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr holidays will be extended for another week.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prisoner China Holidays Lead February May Government

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.