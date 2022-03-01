UrduPoint.com

China Welcomes Ukraine-Russia Negotiations, Hopes For Continuation

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China welcomes Ukraine-Russia negotiations, hopes for continuation

BEIJING, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :China has always supported and encouraged all diplomatic efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and welcomes the launch of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to the negotiations between delegations from Russia and Ukraine held in the Gomel region of Belarus on Monday.

"We have noted that the two sides have agreed to hold a new round of negotiations in the near future," Wang said.

China hopes that the two sides will continue the process of dialogue and negotiation and seek a political solution that accommodates reasonable security concerns of both sides, serves common security of Europe and is conducive to lasting peace and stability in Europe, Wang added.

