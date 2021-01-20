UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, WHO Acted Too Slowly To Contain Coronavirus: International Panel

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

China, WHO acted too slowly to contain coronavirus: International panel

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :China's response to the first cases of coronavirus last year was too weak, and the World Health Organization (WHO) may also have reacted too slowly, an international inquiry panel said in an interim report on Tuesday.

"When there is a potential health threat, countries and the World Health Organization must further use the 21st century digital tools at their disposal to keep pace with news that spreads instantly on social media and infectious pathogens that spread rapidly through travel", Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and co-chair of the panel, said.

"Detection and alert may have been speedy by the standards of earlier novel pathogens, but viruses move in minutes and hours, rather than in days and weeks." The Independent Panel was established to review lessons learned from international response to COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Nearly 94 million confirmed cases and more than two million deaths have been reported globally as of Tuesday.

The panel's second progress report said countries were slow to respond to the new coronavirus disease, noting "there were lost opportunities to apply basic public health measures at the earliest opportunity".

Although WHO declared on 30 January 2020 that COVID-19 was a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the panel found many countries took minimal action to prevent spread both within and beyond their borders.

"What is clear to the Panel is that public health measures could have been applied more forcefully by local and national health authorities in China in January", the report said.

"It is also clear to the Panel that there was evidence of cases in a number of countries by the end of January 2020.

Public health containment measures should have been implemented immediately in any country with a likely case. They were not." The report also outlined critical shortcomings at each phase of response, including failure to prepare for a pandemic despite years of warning.

"The sheer toll of this pandemic is prima facie evidence that the world was not prepared for an infectious disease outbreak with global pandemic potential, despite the numerous warnings issued that such an event was probable", it said.

Pandemic response has also deepened inequalities, according to the panel, with inequitable access to COVID-19 vaccines a glaring example as rollout has favoured wealthy nations.

"A world where high-income countries receive universal coverage while low-income countries are expected to accept only 20 per cent in the foreseeable future is on the wrong footing – both for justice and for pandemic control. This failure must be remedied", said the panel's co chair, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia.

The report further highlighted the need to strengthen the UN's health agency.

"The WHO is expected to validate reports of disease outbreaks for their pandemic potential and, deploy support and containment resources, but its powers and funding to carry out its functions are limited", Ms. Sirleaf said. "This is a question of resources, tools, access, and authority." Countries are also urged to ensure testing, contact tracing and other public health measures to reduce virus spread, are being implemented, in efforts to save lives, particularly as more infectious virus variants emerge.

The Independent Panel began its review last September and will present a report to the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of WHO, in May.

Related Topics

Assembly Century Prime Minister World United Nations China Social Media Alert Wuhan Liberia Progress January May September December 2019 2020 Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

1 hour ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

53 minutes ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

55 minutes ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

55 minutes ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

33 minutes ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.