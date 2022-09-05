China will dispatch 200 tons of onions to flood-hit people of Pakistan: Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) ::China has put together 200 tons of onions and will soon dispatch via Karakoram Highway to the flood-hit people of Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday.

"Based on Pakistan's needs, the Chinese side has put together 200 tons of vegetables and will deliver them via the Karakoram Highway as soon as possible," she said during her regular briefing while responding to a question asked by APP correspondent.

Mao Ning, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC), took over as 33rd spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China Meteorological Administration provided Pakistan with real-time weather forecast and technological support, she added.

She announced that on top of the RMB 100 million emergency humanitarian assistance, the Chinese government has decided to provide additional disaster relief supplies worth RMB 300 million.

Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Luo Zhaohui on Saturday announced the donation decision during his virtual meeting with Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Akhtar Nawaz.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their separate have already expressed profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people for the additional relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan.

The spokeswoman said, since the beginning of the floods, the Chinese side had been standing together with Pakistan and making every effort to provide disaster relief assistance.

She said, the Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping and Premier, Li Keqiang sent messages of sympathy to their Pakistani counterparts.

The Chinese government promptly sent urgently needed supplies, including tents to Pakistan. The Red Cross Society of China offered donations to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. Sub-national governments, organizations and people in China have all expressed sympathies and support in various ways.

"A ruthless disaster can bring out the best of humanity. We're ready to maintain close communication cooperation with Pakistani side to fully give them the help and assistance," she commented.