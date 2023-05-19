China will not attend G20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :China will not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings in disputed territories, and will not attend such meetings, he said during his regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

India has a plan to host the G20 summit meeting on tourism from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.