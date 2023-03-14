UrduPoint.com

China Will Resume Visa Issuance To Foreigners From Mar 15

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China will resume visa issuance to foreigners from Mar 15

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :China will start issuing all categories of visas to foreigners starting on Wednesday to facilitate cross-border travels, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said here on Tuesday.

The foreign visitors, holding valid visas issued before March 28, 2020, can now enter China, he said during his regular briefing.

Meanwhile, foreigners with valid visas issued before March 28, 2020 will be allowed to enter China, as the country is adjusting its visa and entry policies to facilitate travel across the border.

Visa-free policies will be resumed for entry to the southern island province of Hainan and cruise tour groups at Shanghai ports, said the National Immigration Administration.

Visa-free entry to the southern province of Guangdong will be restored for tour groups of foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao, and a similar mechanism will be reinstated for tour groups from ASEAN countries to enter Guilin in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The policies will come into force on Wednesday, according to immigration authorities.

