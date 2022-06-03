UrduPoint.com

China Willing To Elevate Bilateral Relations PNG To Higher Level

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PORT MORESBY, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :China and Papua New Guinea (PNG) pledged to bring their relations to a higher level, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday.

At a joint press conference with PNG Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Soroi Eoe, Wang said PNG was the first Pacific island country to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and a cooperation plan on the Belt and Road Initiative with China, and has become China's largest trading partner, investment destination and market of contracted projects in the region.

Wang stressed that China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs and hopes that PNG will maintain its sound governance and social harmony, speed up its development and achieve prosperity.

Wang introduced the five-point consensus reached by both sides on deepening bilateral strategic cooperation. Firstly, the two sides will set the direction of developing bilateral relations. They believed that facing a volatile international and regional situation, bilateral relations can only be strengthened rather than weakened.

Secondly, both sides will firmly support each other. China firmly supports PNG in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, taking a development path that suits its national conditions, and pursuing an independent foreign policy.

China appreciates PNG's firm adherence to the one-China policy and its valuable support on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns.

Thirdly, both sides will accelerate common development, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and jointly implement the Global Development Initiative.

China encourages more Chinese companies to invest in PNG to help the country's industrialization process and elevate its capacity for self-development.

Fourthly, the two sides will join hands to meet challenges. China will continue to provide economic and technical assistance with no political strings attached, so as to help PNG's economic and social development, and support PNG in its fight against COVID-19.

Fifthly, the two sides will strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation, speak with one voice on the international arena, call on the international community to pay more attention to the special concerns of PNG and other Pacific island countries, and provide tangible help to address climate change and pursue sustainable development.

Wang stressed that the outcome of bilateral cooperation is satisfying, and China stands ready to join hands with PNG to build higher-quality bilateral relations at a higher level to bring more benefits to the two peoples, Wang said.

