China willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Pakistan: Zhao Leji

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and push forward the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for new and greater development.

These views were expressed by China's top legislator Zhao Leji during his talks with the Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf via video link, China's state-run media reported on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, hailed Pakistan for giving firm support to China on issues concerning China's core interests over a long period of time.

He said China is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Pakistan and promote the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

It is hoped that the two sides will deepen all-round practical cooperation, push the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to a new level, strengthen friendly people-to-people exchanges, continue to closely coordinate and cooperate on international and regional issues and make global governance more just and equitable, he added.

China hails Pakistan for taking the lead in supporting the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and joining the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, Zhao said.

"We welcome Pakistan's support for and participation in China's proposals and initiatives, and jointly promote the effective implementation of relevant initiatives," he added.

Zhao said the NPC is willing to work with Pakistan's National Assembly to strengthen exchanges, carry out exchanges on governance experience, timely issue and approve legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation, and provide legal guarantee for the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Pakistan firmly supports China's core interests and stands ready to work with China to strengthen the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and jointly build the Belt and Road.

The National Assembly of Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the NPC of China, and play a positive role as a legislature in promoting cooperation in various fields and promoting the development of bilateral relations, he added.