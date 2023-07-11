Open Menu

China Willing To Work With All Countries On Development: VP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:China is willing to work with all countries to address development challenges, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Tuesday.

Han made the comments when meeting with foreign attendees of the first high-level conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development.

As China advances the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, it is ready to work with all countries to consolidate consensus on development, address development challenges and seek common development and prosperity, in order to accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity, Han said.

The attendees from Asia, Africa and Latin-America thanked China for leading the development agenda, providing a platform for cooperation and speaking up for developing countries.

They said they will take the implementation of the Global Development Initiative as an opportunity to jointly promote coordinated, inclusive, sustainable and high-quality development

