UrduPoint.com

China Willing To Work With US For Global Peace, Stability: President Xi

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

China willing to work with US for global peace, stability: President Xi

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country is willing to work with the US for bringing peace and stability to the world.

In a congratulatory message to the annual gala dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, Xi added China and the US should respect each other, coexist peacefully, achieve win-win cooperation, and find the right way for both countries to get along in the new era, which will not only benefit both countries, but also the world, state-run Global Times reported.

"The world today is not peaceful.

As major powers, China and the US strengthening communication and cooperation will help increase the stability and certainty of the world and help promote world peace and development," the daily quoted Xi as saying.

This is his first statement regarding relations with the US after being elected for the third historic term as president this weekend.

Xi hoped that China's National Committee on US-China Relations will continue to play its active role, helping the bilateral relations return to the track of healthy and stable development.

Related Topics

World China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

16 minutes ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

24 minutes ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

50 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.